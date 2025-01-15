Claro Advisors LLC Has $370,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,725,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $67.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.