Claro Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after acquiring an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $432.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.87. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.72.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

