Claro Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600,215 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in The Cigna Group by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $225,899,000 after purchasing an additional 404,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 526.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after purchasing an additional 305,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.93.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $284.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $262.03 and a one year high of $370.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

