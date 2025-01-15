Claro Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 913.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
