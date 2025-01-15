Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $395,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,926.99. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,819.05. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,485 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

