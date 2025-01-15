Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 502.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

