Claro Advisors LLC Invests $279,000 in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RFLR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

