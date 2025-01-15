Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IOCT. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 166.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth about $434,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $30.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.