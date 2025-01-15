Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after purchasing an additional 671,691 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after purchasing an additional 417,120 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,563,000 after purchasing an additional 397,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 978,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,874,000 after buying an additional 293,916 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $382.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.50. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.43.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

