Claro Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 131.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.32.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at $26,016,380.52. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 915,997 shares of company stock valued at $122,800,660. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $132.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

