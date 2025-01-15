Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000.
Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $26.87.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Fed Is More Likely to Hike Than Cut Rates in 2025
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Investors Navigate Uncertainty by Seeking Refuge in Gold and Oil
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Archer Aviation Shares Slide, Now Bargain Priced for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.