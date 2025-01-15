Claro Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGNG opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $26.87.

