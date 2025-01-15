Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 964,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

