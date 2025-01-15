Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 196.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

