Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

CRWD opened at $348.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 682.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

