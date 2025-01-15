Claro Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $320.86 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $258.68 and a 1 year high of $336.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.99 and its 200 day moving average is $314.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

