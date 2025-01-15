Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.