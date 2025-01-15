Claro Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.8 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI opened at $1,753.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,858.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,902.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,247.67.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

