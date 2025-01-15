Claro Advisors LLC Sells 17,860 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,860 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

