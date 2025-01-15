Claro Advisors LLC Sells 1,978 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,493,000 after purchasing an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,199,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,643,000 after acquiring an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,612,000 after buying an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

