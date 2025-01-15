Claro Advisors LLC Sells 2,575 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.40.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

