Claro Advisors LLC Sells 412 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $2,733,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 50.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 38.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,312 shares during the period. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $370.79 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.94 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average of $366.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $642,332.28. This represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

