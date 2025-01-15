Claro Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 10,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $733,154.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.57. This represents a 39.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $131,741.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,139.94. This represents a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,592 shares of company stock valued at $28,972,914. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

