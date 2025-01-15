Claro Advisors LLC Sells 429 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,206,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,108,000 after buying an additional 862,723 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,319,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,218,000 after purchasing an additional 784,407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 509,487 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,552,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.15 and a 52-week high of $97.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.71 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

PAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Profile

(Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.