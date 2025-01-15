Claro Advisors LLC Sells 434 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

