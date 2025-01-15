Claro Advisors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

UNP stock opened at $229.25 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

