Claro Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IUSG opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $103.25 and a 12 month high of $145.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.