Claro Advisors LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 38.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $147,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,908,000 after buying an additional 452,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after buying an additional 376,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.82.

IQV stock opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.62 and a 12-month high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

