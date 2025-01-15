Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after buying an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after buying an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.53.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $142.94 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.02 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

