Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $764,543,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 17.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,664 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 788.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after buying an additional 561,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after buying an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.5 %

Fiserv stock opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.17.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

