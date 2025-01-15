Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,175.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

