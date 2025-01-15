Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

