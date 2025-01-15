Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $201.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $310.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target (down from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $182.18 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $176.51 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.71 and a 200-day moving average of $240.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.