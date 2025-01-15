Continuum Advisory LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $750,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

AMZN opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.02 and a 200-day moving average of $195.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,290.60. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

