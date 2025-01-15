Cooper Financial Group Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,741,000 after acquiring an additional 344,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,968,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,446,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,262,000 after purchasing an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

