Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 1,199 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,038,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 809.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 173,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 154,090 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCL opened at $229.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

