Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,131,000 after buying an additional 99,080 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:A opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.16 and a 52 week high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

