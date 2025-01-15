Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $251.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.54 and a 200 day moving average of $253.93. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.55 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $310.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

