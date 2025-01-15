Cooper Financial Group Buys 345 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in WaFd were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WaFd by 31.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 305,942 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WaFd by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of WaFd by 282.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.87.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson increased their price target on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

