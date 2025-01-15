Cooper Financial Group Buys 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,204.33 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,283.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,224.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,158.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,270.69.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

