Cooper Financial Group Buys 5,597 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

