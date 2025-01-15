Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $71.07 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

