Cooper Financial Group Has $243,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.9 %

Carrier Global stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.