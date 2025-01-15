Cooper Financial Group Has $253,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,823.08. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $28,242,361.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock worth $416,889,795. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.