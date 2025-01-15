Cooper Financial Group Has $265,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 37,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 105,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $105.65.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

