Cooper Financial Group Has $281,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.71.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $155.46 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

