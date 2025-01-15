Cooper Financial Group Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TJX. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

