Cooper Financial Group Has $376,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research raised their target price on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

General Electric Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GE opened at $176.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

