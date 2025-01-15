Cooper Financial Group Has $418,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. HT Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 53,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

