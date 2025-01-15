Cooper Financial Group Has $440,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,353 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,747,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,886,000 after purchasing an additional 356,704 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,487,000 after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,967.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,711 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,034,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,544,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSK opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at $333,606.72. This trade represents a 49.46 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.