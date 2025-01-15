Cooper Financial Group Has $492,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.26. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

